Dundee Utd sign Partick Thistle captain Ross Docherty

Dundee United have signed midfielder Ross Docherty on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old moves to Tannadice as a free agent after three seasons with Partick Thistle, where he was captain.

"Last season, Ross was one of the outstanding midfielders in the Championship and his consistent level of performances with Partick Thistle caught our eye," manager Jim Goodwin told the United website.

"He is exactly the type of player required to succeed in this league - he's very comfortable both with and without the ball, very fit and brings additional experience to the squad."

SNS

Docherty led Thistle to the Premiership play-off finals last season, although they missed out on promotion

