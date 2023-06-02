'What a player' - Van Veen is your Motherwell stand-out performer

We asked you to choose your Motherwell player of the season. It wasn't exactly a one-horse race, but a clear winner unsuprisingly emerged...

Graham: After a bad run under Stevie Hamell for which some key players need to share responsibility, our season was transformed under Stuart Kettlewell’s guidance and energy. Kevin van Veen is clearly player of the season but I would also call out Calum Butcher and Blair Spittal as being key drivers of the ‘resurrection’. Sorry it didn’t work out with Hamill, he’s still a hero!

Andrew: It has to be Van Veen with his outstanding goals tally and overall contribution. A mention to Kettlewell for turning the tide with his alteration in formation. Butcher and Dan Casey were rock solid, Spittal was a different player and Sean Goss had hardly wasted a pass. Both overlapping full-backs. The manager should be proud of his achievement.

Martin: There can be only one... Van Veen.

Colin: A great end under Kettlewell. It would be nice to think we could push on next season but I support Motherwell so nothing is a given. Our best player was Spittal. It’s easy to say Van Veen but without Spittal he wouldn’t have got near 29 goals.

Robert: Kettlewell has done a brilliant job and I cannot wait until next season. I hope we keep hold of Van Veen, what a player, also the full team deserve praise for an amazing comeback.

Colin: For me the player whose introduction saved the season was Butcher, his leadership and determination to win had influence all over the pitch. Van Veen is getting all the plaudits, deservedly so, but his goals were possible due to an uplift across the team, the attitude and the Butcher effect.

Allan: Van Veen rightly gets the plaudits, but the season turned when Kettlewell took over. Crucially, he tightened the backline, Casey strolled through games and could play at a higher level. Butcher added much needed steel, and Paul McGinn is hugely underrated. We'll miss Casey if he doesn't re-sign, and a special mention to Spittal for his creativity.