We asked you which young player is ready to break through at Chelsea this season.

Here's some of your picks:

Del: It doesn't matter who makes the “breakthrough“ here. Chelsea have a long history of selling these types of players, who then become superstars for other clubs. It’s so frustrating to consistently see this happen.

Eric: Casadei has been really impressive in the recent U21 tournament. Poch should work with him, even as the new coach figures out the midfield solutions. Chelsea's academy is a refining centre, with plenty of talent to look out for.

Max: I think the easy one to say is Levi Colwill, but it's going to be Malo Gusto. Reece James is the world's best right-back but he just can't seem to shake the injury bug. Malo Gusto will come in when James gets injured and he will be electric.

Shane: Surely the likes of Casadei and Santos will be our main upcoming stars. Both performing well in their U21 tournaments so that should hopefully give them the confidence to make a break into the first team. Other than that, I would like to see Lewis Hall continue to progress.

Paul: With Koulibaly gone, Levi Colwill is the ideal replacement, especially after his performances for Brighton last season. I can’t wait to see him in a Chelsea shirt - please don’t sell him - he's ready for the first team!