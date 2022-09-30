Sutton's prediction: 1-1

I don't really know what to make of Southampton. They sometimes play with blood and thunder under Ralph Hasenhuttl, but other times they don't seem to attack very much at all.

Everton have been better recently but, along with Newcastle, they are the draw specialists in the Premier League this season, and I can see the points being shared again.

Al's prediction: I can see why both of these teams are in the bottom half of the table - they are both so inconsistent. 1-0

Find out how Sutton and Greenwood think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go and cast your votes here