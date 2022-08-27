Chelsea 2-1 Leicester: Analysis

Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

Thomas Tuchel may have feared the worst when Conor Gallagher picked up two yellow cards in the opening 28 minutes and the German boss found his side down to 10 men for the second successive game.

It is the first time Chelsea have had a player sent off in consecutive Premier League fixtures since October 2014, under Jose Mourinho.

Last weekend the Blues were turned over by Leeds but Tuchel - himself watching from the stands after a red card against Tottenham - will have been pleased with the resilience the hosts showed to get a first win at Stamford Bridge this season.

Raheem Sterling was Chelsea's star man, netting his first goals since a £50m summer move from Manchester City and proving influential throughout.

Chelsea had to dig in as Leicester threatened to make a late comeback, and could well add to defence before Thursday's deadline, with Foxes centre-back Wesley Fofana tipped to join for a fee that could top £70m.