Brentford 1-1 Everton: What Lampard said

Everton boss Frank Lampard, speaking to MOTD: "It was a tough game.

"This is always a hard place to come. I thought we played really well in the first half and scored a really good goal.

"I'm disappointed we didn't hold out. It's a fair point. There is a great spirit in the team and we will only get better."

On Anthony Gordon's goal and the speculation surrounding his future: "A player at his level should react positively and I thought he did that."

On talk of a £60m bid for Gordon: "It's not happened. Nothing has changed."

On new signing Neal Maupay: "He's a No 9 who can hold the ball up and be dangerous in the box. He has a good spirit and he's a good player. We need options up front. We are playing right now without mainline strikers. As players come back from injury and Neal comes in, we will be better for it."