Analysis: Arsenal 2-1 Fulham

Emma Sanders, BBC Sport reporter:

Marco Silva's side came to the Emirates having not lost a game in the league since earning promotion and they pounced on their chance to upset the order early in the second half.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is in prolific goalscoring form, punished Gabriel for his casualness at the back.

But Arsenal were able to bounce back almost immediately and Fulham, though frustrating them for large periods, struggled to gain any strong foothold in the game.

They had good chances - Nathaniel Chalobah could have equalised in the dying minutes were it not for the reactions of Aaron Ramsdale - but Fulham were overwhelmed by the hosts' pressure.

However, it was another competitive performance from Fulham who have shown they will be a hard team to beat this season and they carry plenty of threat themselves.