Nottingham Forest legend Martin O’Neill does not believe current boss Steve Cooper is taking a risk by signing so many players given the quality of the new arrivals joining the promoted club.

The signing of Atletico Madrid full-back Renan Lodi on loan, following Sunday's 2-0 home defeat by Tottenham, continues a frenetic summer of recruitment at the City Ground.

“It can be [a risk] but then you look at the calibre of player, and see guys like Cheikhou Kouyate on the bench yesterday," two-time European Cup winner and former Forest boss O'Neill told BBC 5 Live Breakfast.

"It’s never been known before for a side that have just gone up to have the strength in depth that Forest possess.

"It’s an extraordinary amount of money for a promoted side to spend – something in the region of £150m if you believe reports. I think they’re vying with Chelsea for the amount spent in this window - so that tells you something about the owner’s expectations.

"In terms of it being a risk, I don’t see that unfolding at this particular time. They have added some quality players to some they already had and some youngsters who have done very well over the last couple of seasons."

O'Neill also hailed the "remarkable turnaround" achieved under Cooper, with Forest bottom of the Championship when he arrived last September.

"He came in at a stage when they had lost the first couple of games so to get it going so quickly was terrific," he added. "He has been rewarded with promotion and now with the players at his disposal. He probably deserves that."