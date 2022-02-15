Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

My favourite Manchester City player of all time is Colin Bell. A naturally gifted footballer who had poise, pace and was as fit as a butcher's dog. A number of players, over the years, have run close to him for that special place in my heart. They include Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany, David Silva, Pablo Zabaleta and Yaya Toure.

This Valentine’s Day I want to show my love and affection for one of the most underrated players this country has ever seen - Fernandinho. He has won 10 trophies in his time with City and 27 career trophies in all. He has had so much influence and the part he has played in City’s success over the past nine years cannot be underestimated.

Jamie Redknapp singled him out for particular praise following City’s 4-0 win at Norwich at the weekend. A game in which James McAtee appeared alongside 36-year-old Fernandinho. Interestingly, McAtee was born in 2002, the year Fernandinho played his first senior season!

Fernandinho will play fewer games as Rodri takes over in that defensive midfield position and despite his age he will still have enormous influence both on and off the pitch.

At Etihad Stadium Colin Bell has a stand named after him. There are statues for Kompany and David Silva and there is one on the way for Aguero too.

What about Fernandinho? Well if there’s not going to be a statue he will definitely have a special place in my heart.