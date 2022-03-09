Lage on Jimenez, Neto and 'Sir Roy'
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before Wolves’ game with Watford on Thursday
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Nelson Semedo and Ki-Jana Hoever are unavailable for selection but the rest of the squad are all involved and in contention.
Lage praised Raul Jimenez as a “top professional” and a “massive player” for Wolves. “He’s a great example of someone who works hard when he’s playing and works hard when he’s not. I’m very happy with him.”
He is delighted for Pedro Neto who has signed a long-term contract on his 22nd birthday: “He is one of our best players. We want to go in a way where we keep our best players to build a strong team to fight in the future. He’s a good kid and I hope he keeps improving.”
On his strong words after the defeat by Crystal Palace: “This group, the people at the club and the fans understand me now. They know that every day I want more and more and that’s the pressure I put on.”
He praised “Sir Roy” Hodgson as he brings his Watford team to Molineux: “What a pleasure it will be to meet him. They had good results against Manchester United and Villa and have changed a little. We need to be the team that we have been to win the game.”