Lawro's predictions: Man City v Wolves

Lawro's prediction: 4-0

Manchester City were able to rest a few players against RB Leipzig on Tuesday because they were already through to the last 16 of the Champions League as group winners.

So, I don't think that defeat or poor performance will stop the momentum City have been building in the past few weeks with a run of five successive Premier League wins that has taken them to the top of the table.

Wolves don't give much away but they can't score either - they've only managed to find the net once in their past five games. I can't see them troubling City too much.

Dev's prediction: 3-1

Wolves are having a good season but I can't look past a City win.

