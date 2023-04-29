Analysis: Brighton 6-0 Wolves

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

While their improvement under Julen Lopetegui has been stark, this has to go down as one of Wolves' worst performances of the Spaniard's stewardship.

Operating in a 4-3-3, the visitors were passive, disjointed and dreadful in possession - and Brighton took full advantage.

Rather than shutting up shop after a calamitous first half, Brighton were gifted two more goals after the restart as Nathan Collins and Matheus Nunes lost possession on the edge of their own area in the build-up to both efforts.

On another day, Lopetegui's team could have lost by double figures.

They remain eight points clear of the bottom three, but the manner of their collapse on the south coast was quite alarming.