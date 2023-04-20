Naismith on unity at Hearts, Snodgrass & attacking mindset
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Steven Naismith has been speaking the media before Hearts face Ross County in the Premiership this weekend.
Here are the key points from the interim Tynecastle boss:
There is a "togetherness" since he has taken charge and there isn't "any player who hasn’t given me one 100%".
Naismith is happy with the squad but insists they need to start delivering wins: "The biggest thing now is getting results."
Robert Snodgrass' comments this morning, saying he was gutted at being discarded by Hearts and vowing to tell his side of the story in time, haven't been a distraction, with Naismith saying: "It's not been mentioned."
Fringe players "get a buzz" when there's a change of manager and are hopeful of more game-time.
Last week's derby defeat to Hibs was decided by "small details"; the focus now is on attacking football and "playing with a freedom" as Hearts try to chase down Aberdeen for third place.