Top-six day of drama? Check. Relegation scrap intensifies? Check. Managerial debut? Check.

The final round of games before the split also features a humdinger at Pittodrie between Aberdeen and Rangers, plus Motherwell attempting to stun champions Celtic.

We've got all six games covered in the big weekend preview as pundit Stephen Craigan joins Amy Canavan and Alasdair Lamont. Listen in here.