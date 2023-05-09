Even though he didn't score against Brighton, it can be no coincidence that Everton produced that sort of performance with Dominic Calvert-Lewin back in the team.

That is the view of New York Times journalist Rory Smith, who believes Calvert-Lewin's return has given a boost to the whole Toffees squad.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "There are two things. One is he gives structure to their attack - he is someone they know how to play off and play around.

"Also it’s a confidence thing. Having him on the pitch I imagine makes the team feel this is the guy who makes the system work and is the one who might nick one. That is really important.

"Everton have lacked that all season. There have been huge flaws with the team. It’s not just that Calvert-Lewin has been absent. But his presence makes everyone else believe just a little bit more. Ultimately when he is fully fit, he is a top-class forward."

