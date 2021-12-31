Leeds v Burnley: What does the form show?

Leeds have lost each of their last three Premier League games, conceding 14 goals in the process. They have not lost four consecutive league games since April 2015 (a run of five), and they last did so while also conceding 3+ goals each time back in December 1959.

Of all months in which they’ve played at least 10 Premier League games, only in November (35%) do Burnley have a higher win rate in the competition than they do in January (32% - nine wins from 28 games).

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has won seven of his nine Premier League home games against English managers (lost two), with those defeats coming against Graham Potter’s Brighton and Dean Smith’s Aston Villa.