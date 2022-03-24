Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell is "living the dream" on his first call-up to the England squad.

Mitchell grew up five minutes away from England's national stadium and said the Wembley arch is "something I've always seen".

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Mitchell admitted he was nervous but is enjoying his first taste of international football.

"It's such a privilege for me," he said. "During my whole time playing grassroots football, I could literally see the arch round the corner.

"I dreamed of playing in the Premier League and trying to be an established player but never thought England would come this quickly.

"I just want to achieve as much as I can, whether that's playing for England, being at one of the best teams in the country, playing in the Premier League for as long as I can.

"This is a dream come true."

Listen to Mitchell's full interview from 22'30 on BBC Sounds