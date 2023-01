Motherwell now know the task that awaits them in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup.

Sunday's draw handed Well an away tie against the winners of Linlithgow Rose and Raith Rovers.

The Kirkcaldy team emerged 2-0 winners on Tuesday evening, thanks to two second-half goals by Jamie Gullan, and they will now face Stevie Hammell's side for a place in the quarter-finals.