'I think Dyche's style of football would suit Everton'

Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell says Frank Lampard's sacking puts a "magnifying glass on the football club and the board".

Lampard was dismissed on Monday, with Sean Dyche and Wayne Rooney some of the early names linked with replacing him at a club at risk of relegation from the Premier League.

The latest managerial dismissal at Goodison Park arrives at a time when fans are protesting against the club's board for what they perceive to be mismanagement.

"Results probably got the better of Frank Lampard in the end, but this sacking puts the magnifying glass on the football club and the board is going to be scrutinised for what it does next," Campbell told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"There are enough games to keep the club up, but the next appointment is going to be very, very important. The fans are looking at it and they are going to want someone who actually challenges the board.

"What is it, eight managers in 10 years? That tells you everything you need to know. That is too much. There has to be a plan.

"I know Sean Dyche has been connected and linked with the club for a long time. I think his style and style of football would suit Everton and the fans. The fans want a team that is going to be on the front foot and aggressive, and play the type of football where they got the ball back in the opposition half and battle, scrap and make life difficult and be well organised.

"That would really help Everton right now. But, more importantly, a manager who will challenge the board to get those foundations in place."