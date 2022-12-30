Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi insists he wants to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window and has no interest in selling midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo.

World Cup-winner Mac Allister, 24, and highly rated Ecuador international Caicedo, 21, have both been strongly linked with moves away from the Seagulls next month.

But De Zerbi said, prior to his side's game against Premier League leaders Arsenal, that he wants to "keep all our players here".

"I believe in my players," he added. "I would like to add some too. My hope is that Caicedo and Mac Allister will stay.

"But at the moment I only think about Arsenal. It will be very difficult. I think we are able to play very well. We will play a good game.

"We want to close the year in the right way, to reach a great result."