Mistakes in previous transfer windows and lack of investment in the summer are costing Leicester now.

That's the view of former Leicester winger Matt Piper speaking on BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling Podcast, where the team have been reflecting on what is going wrong following another humiliating defeat at the weekend.

"If you do make a mistake, and we have to look at it now, we have to accept that there have been mistakes made with some of the players we have brought in," said Piper.

"I think with all the players we brought in last summer, and quite a lot of the transfer kitty went out too, who came in and really helped develop the first 11? Who is a consistent performer in that first 11?

"I would argue none out of that last window we had and then all of a sudden the knock on effect is there."

While the Foxes only brought in two players in the 2022 summer transfer window, BBC World Service Sport's John Bennett still feels Brendon Rodgers "has to take a lot of the blame" for the current situation.

Bennett said: "I think he’d accept that as well. A lot of players in this squad, talented players, they don’t seem to have improved in the last few years."

You can listen to the full podcast now on BBC Sounds.