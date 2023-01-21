Analysis: Leicester 2-2 Brighton

Jess Anderson, BBC Sport

The Seagulls had won five games in seven coming into this tie against a struggling Leicester.

That record looked like it would be extended after Kaoru Mitoma's stunning curled opener, the winger is already making a name for himself and looks able to help offset the departure of Leandro Trossard to Arsenal.

However, goals from Marc Albrighton and Harvey Barnes put the home side in charge and Leicester looked like earning their first win after four straight losses despite Brighton continuing to create openings.

Solly March was quiet and missed an opportunity to put his side level when he ballooned Mitoma's cut-back over the bar.

But 18-year-old Evan Ferguson, who replaced Danny Welbeck on 66 minutes, was alert to Pervis Estupinan's fizzed cross to keep his side well in contention for a European spot, an ambition manager Roberto de Zerbi made clear last week after seeing his side thrash Liverpool 3-0.

The Italian coach did however find himself in the book for his reaction after Brighton had a penalty claim waved away by both the referee and VAR.

A point moves Brighton up to sixth in the league.