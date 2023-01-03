M﻿ike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

Frank Lampard commented that football "paid back" on Saturday, after the morale-boosting draw at champions Manchester City. This was in reference to what he felt was a decent performance against Wolves on Boxing Day that saw us lose to a last-gasp winner.

Many Evertonians understandably left Goodison Park angry and perplexed after what many deemed a must-win fixture over the side that sat rooted to the foot of the table at that juncture. Cracks in the relationship between manager and fans seemed to form, with a certain percentage anxious to replace him, adamant change was imperative to make sure of survival.

Fast forward a few days and a semblance of calm has (temporarily) been restored, after Demarai Gray’s rocket of an equaliser saw us leave Etihad Stadium with an unlikely point.

I’m a firm believer that we need to make sure we give a manager time and create stability after years of decline and mis-management. This transfer window is effectively the manager’s second since his arrival. It’s vital he is backed and allowed to improve our misfiring attack.

The performance against Manchester City should be seen as a great platform to build from. Wins are vital and are needed sooner rather than later. No better time to start than at home to Brighton on Tuesday.