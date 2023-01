Ross County manager Malky MacKay makes two changes as he bids to get his side off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Defender Callum Johnson and Belgian midfielder Kazeem Olaigbe come in, while there is no place in the squad for midweek starters Owura Edwards and Victor Loturi, with the former suspended after his sending off in the 3-0 defeat to Dundee United.

