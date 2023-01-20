Arsenal v Man Utd: Team news

Arsenal remain without Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson because of respective knee and hamstring injuries.

Gabriel, William Saliba and Bukayo Saka are all a booking away from suspension.

Manchester United are without midfielder Casemiro, who serves a one-game ban after accumulating five yellow cards.

Back-up goalkeeper Jack Butland is available after being ineligible to face parent club Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Manager Erik ten Hag gave his pre-match briefing immediately after the draw at Selhurst Park and was unable to confirm whether recent absentees such as Diogo Dalot and Anthony Martial could come back into contention for Sunday's game.

