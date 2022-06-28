Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

After a forgettable end to the 2021-22 season, Southampton have moved quickly to secure goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and defender Armel Bella-Kotchap to tighten a leaky backline.

Last year, it took until the start of July for the Saints to confirm their first signing of the window, bringing in Romain Perraud. However, a slump in form that produced just one win in their final 13 games required immediate action this time around.

Sticking with their philosophy of investing in youth, both Ralph Hasenhuttl's signings are just 20 years old, which brings both advantages and questions.

With age on their side, there is a level of flexibility. Not only will they be adept at learning new tactics, but their youth also means they do not have to be an immediate hit and can be slowly integrated if their initial introduction is not successful.

As those on the south coast have also seen, there will be huge sell-on potential if they make an impression at St Mary's, which is always beneficial.

However, there are also questions that can only be answered once the new season gets under way.

If the new players join Mohamed Salisu, Kyle Walker-Peters and Romain Perraud in the defence, the average age will be just above 22. That will get even lower when Tino Livramento returns from injury.

Conceding 60 or more in all of the past four league campaigns, it is yet to be seen if the young core can bring improvement, or if the lack of experience will be costly once again.

