To celebrate the Premier League's 30th anniversary, we asked you for your favourite Liverpool kit from this era.

Here are some of your standout shirts:

Connor: Liverpool grey/silver away kit 08-09. Something quite iconic about Stevie and Torres tearing teams to pieces in that.

Alan: The 2005 home shirt is my favourite. It’s just a simple design that could slot in to any era of Liverpool. Plus, they won the Champions League in that top. YNWA.

Declan: My favourite is the 2018-19 third kit. It took me a year to find one to add to my collection. Closely followed by the 2009-10 third and the 2019-20 home.

Harvey: Liverpool’s 2012-13 home kit. It was different and a little quirky but the memories of Suarez and Gerrard, with the breakthroughs of Coutinho and Sterling was iconic.