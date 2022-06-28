Manchester United have confirmed midfielder Zidane Iqbal has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The 19-year-old joined United's academy at the age of nine and made his first team debut against Young Boys in the Champions League last season. In doing so he became the first British South Asian footballer to play for the club at senior level.

Iqbal's new deal will keep him at Old Trafford until at least June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year.