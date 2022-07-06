'I knew by January I wanted to stay' - Carter-Vickers

Celtic's immediate priority when the 2021-22 season came to an end was to secure the permanent services of Cameron Carter-Vickers.

The centre-back, who spent last term on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, enjoyed a stellar campaign under Ange Postecoglou, winning the Premiership title and League Cup.

Including last season, the United States international has been on loan to seven different clubs in five years. Now, he feels he's found his home.

“I think the last few years for me, I’ve not really known what my club was going to be," he told Celtic's club website. "So I have been working in pre-season on my own and without that team focus.

“This season, knowing I will be here and being here from the first day of pre-season will be good. I’ve been going out on loan for the past five or six seasons, it’s time for me to stay at a club and settle down.

“I definitely felt as the season went on that I wanted to stay more and more. I would probably say by January time I knew that I wanted to stay for good and be part of the club."