What are you hoping for this pre-season?

The Southampton players recently returned to Staplewood Campus to prepare for the upcoming Premier League season.

With a trip to Austria on the horizon, what are you hoping to see from Ralph Hasenhuttl's side?

Monday, 18 July - Austria Klangenfurt v Southampton, Klagenfurt - 18:00 BST

Saturday, 23 July - Watford v Southampton, Grosvenor Vale - 15:00 BST

Saturday, 30 July - Southampton v Villareal, St Mary's Stadium - 15:00 BST

Which young players should get the chance to impress the boss?

Have your say here