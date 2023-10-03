Farke on 'hunger' for Rodon, captain Cooper and being 'brutal' against QPR
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has been speaking to the media before the Whites' Championship game against Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on Wednesday (kick-off 19:45 BST).
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Farke said a late decision will be made on defender Sam Byram, who is working his way back to coping with three games in a week. He added that the data shows centre-back Joe Rodon and winger Jaidon Anthony have made impressive starts to their careers at Leeds, and Farke said he was "hungry" to bring the former in.
Djed Spence, Willy Gnonto, Stuart Dallas and Junior Firpo the only players unavailable. They are recovering well but won't be available until after the international break. Dallas is a few weeks away from being considered for selection. Midfielder Jack Colback is available after a three-match suspension.
On Liam Cooper, Farke said: "Liam is an unbelievable part of our group. He’s our club captain and has white blood in his veins." He pointed out how solid the defender was in pre-season and how he sacrificed himself when injured in scoring against Cardiff City - but he stressed that doesn't mean he starts every match.
Leeds suffered a dismal defeat at Southampton on Saturday and Farke said a loss gives him "murderous thoughts" for up to 48 hours, before objectivity kicks in: "I want my squad to feel this disappointment. There’s no replacement for the winning feeling. After several weeks of really good performances, sometimes you accept it’s football."
Farke said Wednesday's opponents QPR, who are 22nd in the table, are better than their league position suggests. He added that he is expecting Gareth Ainsworth's side to be compact and not give up too many chances, so United must be "brutal" with their finishing.