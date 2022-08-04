'Newcastle not ready to challenge yet'

Alan Shearer, BBC Sport Columnist

I'd love to say I think Newcastle will be fighting it out with Manchester United for a place in the top six, but I don't quite see that happening yet.

Eddie Howe has already done a great job to turn the club around since he was appointed as manager in November and now my hope is that they will be challenging for seventh, eighth or ninth place, which I think is realistic with the squad they've got at the moment. They finished 11th last time, and were only three points off eighth place.

Another signing or two could make the difference there, especially up front - Chris Wood arrived from Burnley in January but so far he is the only striker Howe has signed. With Callum Wilson's history, you would think at some stage he is going to get another injury and they will need some more attacking options.

Whether they go for a striker or a different type of forward player - there have been reports about bids for Leicester's James Maddison and Harvey Barnes - it is definitely in that department that they need to strengthen.

