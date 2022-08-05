Sutton's predictions: Leicester v Brentford
A new season - and a new Premier League predictions expert.
BBC pundit Chris Sutton is taking on the challenge from Mark Lawrenson for the 2022-23 campaign and will try to pick the correct scores for every top-flight game against a variety of guests - and this season you can get involved too.
Joining Sutton this week is football commentator and BBC Fantasy 606 co-host Alistair Bruce-Ball.
Sutton's prediction: 1-1
Leicester didn't have a disastrous campaign last season but it was a step back for them after two fifth-placed finishes.
They have seen keeper Kasper Schmeichel leave this month and if they lose Wesley Fofana and Maddison too, then that would be a major blow for them.
Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard will be a good signing for Brentford if they can get him in, but I am a bit worried about how second-season syndrome will affect the Bees.
This game is another hard one to call.
Leicester had a nightmare at defending set-pieces last season - and Brentford are exceptional at them - but the Foxes have got some very talented attacking players.
ABB's prediction: 2-1
