Sutton's predictions: Leicester v Brentford

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Leicester didn't have a disastrous campaign last season but it was a step back for them after two fifth-placed finishes.

They have seen keeper Kasper Schmeichel leave this month and if they lose Wesley Fofana and Maddison too, then that would be a major blow for them.

Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard will be a good signing for Brentford if they can get him in, but I am a bit worried about how second-season syndrome will affect the Bees.

This game is another hard one to call.

Leicester had a nightmare at defending set-pieces last season - and Brentford are exceptional at them - but the Foxes have got some very talented attacking players.

ABB's prediction: 2-1

