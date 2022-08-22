Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says that "there is no chance" the Reds will let Naby Keita leave without a replacement.

The midfielder has one year left on his current contract and has made only 76 Premier League appearances in four seasons due to injury struggles.

Liverpool are currently short in midfield with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Thiago all battling injuries.

On Keita leaving, Klopp said: "And not replace him? No, that’s not possible, of course not. But it’s not the plan. We are not dumb that we think a player can go and we don’t replace him. No, there’s no chance. So, Naby will not go but if he would – what he will not do – there must be a replacement, of course."

On his midfield options Klopp says he will only move to sign the "right" player who can provide long-term benefits rather than simply offering cover for current injuries.

Klopp added: "Now we have more injuries than we would have imagined and now it would be cool to have a new midfielder in, of course – but for now, and then we don’t know when the boys come back and the situation changes constantly. You can just not do that and then there is another fact: I am, we are, not in charge of what we can spend.

"That’s the situation and we get told things and then we deal with that. It was always the same and never different."