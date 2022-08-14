Giovanni van Bronckhorst's friendship with PSV Eindhoven head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy and his assistant, Fred Rutten, will be set aside on Tuesday.

Van Bronckhorst and Van Nistelrooy played together with the Netherlands and Rangers' manager was once assistant to Rutten at Feyenoord, but a place in the Champions League group stage is up for grabs as the Dutch side visit Ibrox in the first leg of their play-off.

"It is a big game for us, for both teams because the group stage is at stake," Van Bronckhorst said.

"It will be good to see Ruud again - it has been a while. He has good experience of PSV through the academy to the first team. It will also be good to see Fred Rutten.

"He was my head coach for one year at Feyenoord before I took over.

"We have been involved in football for many years, but when the whistle goes, it's game time and we need to make sure we do everything we can in the two games to go through."