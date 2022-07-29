Cabraja wants to make up for lost time

Marijan Cabraja has declared himself fit and ready to be pitched straight into Hibernian's Scottish Premiership opener away to St Johnstone on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Croat completed his transfer from Dinamo Zagreb for an undisclosed fee more than two weeks ago but has been unable to feature in any of their League Cup matches or pre-season friendlies as he was only granted a work permit this week.

"I'm completely fit, so I'm ready if the coach picks me," the left-back said.

Cabraja spoke to former Ferencvaros team-mate, Adam Bogdan - the former Hibs goalkeeper - for advice about moving to Easter Road.

"He told me all the good things about the club and about the city and said I'd feel good here and find it like another family," he said. "It's a new opportunity for me, a new challenge.

"I was excited when I heard Hibernian wanted me. I didn't have to think too much about it."

Cabraja hopes to make a similar impact in Scotland as fellow Croat full-backs Josip Juranovic with Celtic and Borna Barisic with Rangers.

Having been part of the Croatia squad at the Under-21 European Championships in Italy three years ago, he also admits he is "still dreaming" of following his countrymen into the senior team.