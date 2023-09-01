'We're happy with the squad' - Beale

Rangers manager Michael Beale insists he is happy with his squad, and believes it is important that the signings that they have made are given time to settle.

The Ibrox side have brought in nine players so far during the summer window, and Beale isn't expecting to do any more before the deadline.

"I think we front loaded early in terms of our recruitment," Beale said. "It might be a loan maybe for one of the younger members of the squad but unless I receive a phone call in the short period then it won’t be one that’s drawn out late into the evening, no.

"I think nine players coming into a squad it’s important that squad has time to settle down. We don’t have any injuries at this moment in time so the squad is looking healthy. The squad size has come down in size and average age, so I think we’re ok, we’re good to go.

"Naturally every manager is going to sit here and say they would like one more but if we don’t we’re happy with the squad we’ve got moving forward.”

Beale added that it was a conscious plan to target younger players, and says he was supported in that by thwe board.

"The board really supported the plan that we all had from the Chairman down and James and myself, we sat and looked at the squad going into the summer. We had a number of players moving on and an ageing squad in some areas.

"The contract situation enabled us to refresh the squad in terms of age and we think assets moving forward so we’re sticking with that plan and onwards and upwards with this group of players.”