Manchester City added another piece of silverware to their collection last night with a victory over Sevilla on penalties in the Super Cup.

We asked what you made of City's performance in Athens, here are some of your thoughts:

Patrick: We were at the game and were delighted with the outcome. But, we were not at our best tonight. It was seriously humid and physically draining so the team will need time to recover. Ederson, Rodri and Cole were standout performers. Seville threatened on the break and deserved the draw at 90 minutes. Pep looked seriously happy and we’re so lucky to have him!

Steve: We rode our luck a bit, but we had more chances and we need to have more on target. Heat may have been a factor as well, as Sevilla is used to that heat, but we won and got something Manchester United haven't.

Scott: A solid performance from the lads. It's a shame it has to be penalties, for both teams. Cole Palmer looked effortless with his attacking play. I am particularly impressed with the "guard of honour" and how Pep shows the younger players the way to be Champions with humility and respect.

Peter; Extremely unimpressive Man City performance. Missing players who have left.

Lee: The truth is City didn't play well. We always start the season slowly and that, with the heat, lead to poor performance. But they got the job done like the champions they are.

Andrew: Another game another trophy, super display in difficult conditions, with many big names missing. Well done Blue moon.