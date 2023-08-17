Spain forward Ansu Fati, 20, has reportedly chosen to leave Barcelona, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham among the Premier League clubs interested. (AS - in Spanish), external

Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly and Man Utd have reached an agreement for him to leave the club for free this summer, with Fulham reportedly interested. (RMC Sport, via Get Football News France), external

Spanish goalkeeper and free agent David de Gea is keen on a move to Bayern Munich following his exit from United this summer. (Mirror), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's full gossip column