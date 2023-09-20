In the latest episode of Albion Unlimited, Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour shares his feelings ahead of the club's momentous Europa League debut.

The 22-year-old said: "We're all really excited and can't wait to get going, it will be such a new experience for everyone at Brighton. This is a good test for us, we play against top teams in the Premier League every week, but Europa is a different competition and environment, we have to be ready for what may come.

"It's different to the Premier League because you don't know much about the other teams. You may watch some clubs but it's important to get as much analysis as you can on them to get the best advantage.

"It's tricky to go abroad and get results, the fans play a massive part in that but our fans are brilliant and travel everywhere with us.

"We know we can't play every game as it's a long season, but every competition is starting soon. We have to stick together and when injuries happen people need to step up and fill in.

"We want to go up against these teams and win. We're good enough and we've shown that in the Premier League."

