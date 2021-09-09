Southampton v West Ham: Last time out

Southampton host West Ham in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

The meeting was a memorable one for the Hammers, who eased to a 3-0 victory that clinched a sixth-place finish in the league and a spot in the Europa League group stage.

A Pablo Fornals double and Declan Rice's late strike also saw David Moyes' side end their campaign on 65 points - their highest tally in the top flight.

Fornals opened the scoring against the run of play, tapping into an empty net after keeper Alex McCarthy had steered Jarrod Bowen's goalbound effort into his path.

He made it 2-0 with a strike that deflected off Saints defender Jannik Vestergaard following Vladimir Coufal's low cross.

And Rice completed the scoring late on with a composed finish from Fornals' clipped pass.

West Ham secured a top-six finish in the Premier League for only the second time, with the Hammers also finishing 5th in 1998-99 under Harry Redknapp.