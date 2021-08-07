Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Here we go again! Another season of expectation and hope for Manchester City. It all kicks off with the Community Shield - and Pep Guardiola will want to start the season off with a trophy.

That said, it’s been an odd pre-season. Some stars who featured at Euro 2020 and the Copa America have only just begun to filter back into training, so the traditional curtain-raiser won’t have a full strength feel about it.

No Phil Foden, no Kevin de Bruyne and no Jack Grealish (to start with, anyway), but there's been impressive displays from Riyad Mahrez who scored in all three pre-season games.

Expect some new names on the teamsheet too. Like Mahrez, 18-year-old Sam Edozie has netted three times, while Cole Palmer, who debuted last season, Morgan Rogers and James McAtee might also be in the frame.

Saturday won't really be about the names on the teamsheet though - Wembley has another big crowd back!

Leicester v Man City - match preview