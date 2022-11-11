Marsch on injuries, World Cup schedule and planning for January
- Published
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
Jesse Marsch has been speaking to the media before his side take on Tottenham on Saturday.
Here is what the Leeds boss has had to say:
Patrick Bamford, Adam Forshaw, Stuart Dallas and Mateusz Klich are all out, while Jack Harrison is a doubt with a muscle issue.
Teenager Archie Gray will be sidelined for a further six to eight weeks with an ankle problem related to his growth.
Marsch does not expect much rotation in the Tottenham side, adding: "We're not perfect but we've shown we're not afraid of top opponents."
Klich had a feeling a week ago he may not be in the Poland World Cup squad but Marsch says the 32-year-old's attitude is "always positive".
Marsch says the choice of team at Wolves was "strategic" to keep players fresh and ready for Spurs.
He insists there will be no easing off from the players selected for the World Cup in Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen, and hinted Wilfried Gnonto may be nearing a full Premier League debut.
Players not at the World Cup will be given a week off after the Spurs game, work on their own physical plan for the following week and return to training on 28 November.
He is unsure on what friendlies they may play, with the club considering fixtures in Spain.
There have been talks about the January transfer window and Marsch is upbeat on how across the market director of football Victor Orta is: "We've spoken a bit. Whenever I look at windows I look at it piece by piece. I don't want to talk specifically about positions. We've been active."
He would not be drawn on whether right-back Cody Drameh will go out on loan.