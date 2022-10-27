W﻿e asked how much do you love Bruno Guimaraes? And how good might he become?

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

Paul: I've been a Newcastle fan for 36 years and Bruno is without a doubt the most complete midfielder we've ever had. You can't compare him to any of the legends before him that I've had the pleasure to watch, he's an absolute gem. Long may he shine for the Toon!

Ken: Bruno is a little behind Gazza but Gazza was possibly the best midfielder ever, if he’d kept fit and sensible. Bruno can be right up there. He’s also a warm person which makes him extra special.

Norman: For most of the last 60 years I have seen very few teams built properly. Every time we have had great potential players have been sold. So excuse my fear that Bruno will be sold. It's not the despair that kills, it's the hope.

Simon: The Toon's greatest player for me is Tony Green, although Peter Beardsley runs him close. But from day one it was clear that Bruno has the ability and attitude to surpass them both. I sincerely hope he does.

Jack: Bruno is absolute magic, a club legend in the making. He could go on to do special things at Newcastle. The Brazilian connection with Joelinton is great too, they've even got the same haircut. Eddie Howe has done a fantastic job, a complete turnaround from the dark days of the Steve Bruce era.

U﻿ber Tropper: Bruno he is magic, he wears a magic hat. He could have signed for Arsenal but he said forget that. Oh I want to play for Eddie, in the famous black and white. And when we win the Premier League, we’ll sing this song all night!