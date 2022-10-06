A﻿listair Magowan, BBC Sport

Everton will only need to pay £4.5m to turn defender Conor Coady's loan deal from Wolves into a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

The England international, 29, joined the Toffees on a season-long loan in August in search of more game time before the World Cup.

It came after then Wolves boss Bruno Lage dropped the centre-back and suggested Coady was not part of his plans.

Lage was sacked on Sunday after a poor run of results, but Wolves are unable to recall Coady as part of the terms of the deal, which include the low fee.

With Coady and fellow new centre-back James Tarkowski in the side, Everton have conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League this season.

Frank Lampard's team are 11th in the table after going six games unbeaten, with successive victories over West Ham and Southampton in their past two matches.

On Sunday, they host Manchester United, who they can overtake in the table with a win.