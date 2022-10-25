'I think Ronaldo has been a little daft'
A full breakdown of all things Cristiano Ronaldo has taken place on BBC Radio Manchester's 'The Devil's Advocate' podcast.
On Tuesday the Portuguese forward returned to training with United.
"I think he's been a little daft," says Liam Bradford. "I think he's not thought through his actions. He has handed all of the power in the situation to the club and Ten Hag, which to be fair is where the power should be."
