In the opening exchanges, Livingston looked threatening every time they went forward - they were first to every loose ball, and the quick feet of Dylan Bahamboula consistently created openings.

It allowed them to open up a two-goal lead, but from then on, Aberdeen dominated.

The visitors had 63% possession, 41 touches in the opposition box, and 25 shots at goal with 10 of those on target. However, for all that, they couldn't find the all-important equaliser.

Jim Goodwin said before kick-off that he wasn't particularly worried about his side's away form - which now stands at three wins in 29 - but deep down he will know that results need to improve on the road.

For Livingston, tonight was yet another example of the resilience and grit that David Martindale's side possess.

They defended their box as if their lives depended on it and continue to punch well above their weight.