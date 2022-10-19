W﻿olves need to bring in a new manager sooner rather than later according to former Premier League defender James Collins.

"It’s not an ideal situation for the club and for the players," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"First half Palace were the better team but Wolves have gone in 1-0 up with other chances as well. Neves has hit the post and they had a go.

"The sooner the manager situation is sorted out, the better. I know they lost the game and we have been raving about how good Palace were, but Wolves will go away and watch videos and pick out some good bits from the game.

"Certainly the last 10 minutes they didn’t lie down, they didn’t surrender and take the loss, they had a go until the final whistle, so there are some positives they can take.

"The sooner they can sort this situation out the better for the whole club."

