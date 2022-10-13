Manchester United will be without forward Anthony Martial and a host of defenders for the Europa League game against Omonia Nicosia.

Martial, who has missed seven of United's 11 matches this season, went off injured after 29 minutes of the 2-1 victory against Everton on Sunday.

"It's disappointing for him and disappointing for the team as well," said Erik ten Hag.

Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Donny van de Beek, Brandon Williams, Raphael Varane and Axel Tuanzebe all miss out.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Heaton, Dubravka, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia, Shaw, Fred, Casemiro, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes, Iqbal, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho, Antony, Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford.