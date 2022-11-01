C﻿olin Moffat, BBC Sport Scotland

With four experienced central defenders missing, Rangers paired teenager Leon King with USA midfielder James Sands at the back and they could do little to stem the flow of Ajax attacks in a one-sided first half.

Steven Davis and Scott Arfield, with a combined age of 71, were overrun in midfield as the Dutch reminded us of the matchday one mauling in Amsterdam.

Home heads dropped after the second goal much to the ire of the Ibrox support and, while it must be acknowledged this has been a devilishly difficult group, there has been none of the aggression or intensity that took Rangers all the way to the Europa League final last season.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be glad this Champions League nightmare is over and must now quickly lift his side again for the remaining Premiership matches before the World Cup break since they cannot afford to lose any more ground in the title race.